Warrant: Woman puts chemical cocktail in family’s sweet tea

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in an attempted poisoning case appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Susan McNair, 72, allegedly attempted to poison her soon-to-be ex-husband and stepson with household cleaning products.

McNair is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of contaminate food/drink with a controlled substance after Wilmington Police say she was caught on camera putting toxic chemicals, Lysol, Resolve Carpet Cleaner and paint primer in a sweet tea bottle belonging to her stepson.

Prosecutors said what McNair did was the definition of premeditated and deliberate, telling the judge they believed she was a danger to the community.

McNair responded to the comment, saying “you don’t even know if I did it yet.”

An attorney was present for the appearance, letting McNair know he would arrive at the jail to answer any questions she may have.

The judge assigned McNair a public defender, but she may end up with a private attorney.

The judge gave McNair a $300,000 secured bond and is set to appear in court again on August 27.