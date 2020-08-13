Cape Fear Fair & Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair & Expo Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year’s fair.

The fair, which has never been cancelled since it began more than 50 years ago, was scheduled to take place October 30 through November 8.

- Advertisement -

Fair Manager Skip Watkins said there were too many variables to plan for at this time. One concern is the timeline of Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Watkins said even if NC went into Phase 3 on September 11, there’s no way to know how long Phase 3 could last. If it ended in mid-October, it would not give them enough time to put on the event. Safety is another huge concern.

“From the fair’s perspective, safety is number one and it usually refers to ride safety, but it also extends to public health,” Watkins said.

The fair usually has between a 5 and 6 million dollar impact.

The fair will return in 2021. The new date is October 29 through November 7.