Pender delays start of school due to late shipment of cleaning supplies

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For many students in the Cape Fear, Monday was the first day of school.

It looks a lot different from years past and different from school to school. Some are kicking things off at home, while other are returning to the classroom.

For Pender County, things didn’t get off to a smooth start.

A spokesperson for the school district says the delayed start is due to a delayed shipment of cleaning supplies and thermometers teachers would need for the first day classes.

Pender County Schools Communication Coordinator Alex Riley says they ended up getting a shipment late on Friday night, distributing the materials through the weekend. This allowed teachers to look over their supplies on Monday and make sure they had everything they needed for the beginning of the school year.

Students are set to start classes on Tuesday.

The delayed opening caused many to voice concerns about the preparedness of the district. Some even expressing concerns about safety and how it’s all going to work out.

Riley says they are prepared and their main goal is to create a safe environment for students and staff.

“We know there are concerns, we’re all concerned,” Riley said. “All we can do is prepare thoroughly, have the right equipment in place, try to practice the protocols that are given to us to try and meet the health and safety requirements and that’s what we can do. That will slow transmission, that will make sure we’re in the safest environment possible and that’s the goal for us.”

He says the upcoming year is going to be much different than ever seen before, but they are going to make it work.

