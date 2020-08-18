First day of in-person student drop off goes smoothly in Pender County

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — After a bumpy start to the school year in Pender County following the school board voting to delay in-person learning by one day, students made their way to school Tuesday morning.

Rocky Point Elementary is one of many schools welcoming students back to the classroom and the first day of student drop-off went well.

- Advertisement -

All students, faculty and staff wore masks as they entered the school and shared many air high-fives as they reunited after five months.

Principal April Perkins says teachers have been anticipating the students’ return since March.

“We’re very excited to bring them back. This new normal is interesting but our families did a great job this morning at drop off and we’re just excited to have our kids back in the building,” Perkins said.

Related Article: President Trump approves major disaster declaration for North Carolina

Faculty and staff were stationed in the car line, making sure each child had their temperature taken before they got out of their cars.

Once they were good to go, they received stickers and made their way inside. Depending on their grade, they were directed to different entrances to the school.

Pender County Schools Communications Coordinator Alex Riley says out of 10,000 students in the district, around 7,000 opted for in-person learning.

The classroom sizes have been cut in half, if not more, and desks are at least 6 feet apart.

Riley says many are excited to be back and the district is doing everything it can to make sure students and staff are safe.

But everyone has to work together to keep it that way. That means washing hands, wearing masks and not sending sick children to school.

“That’s just a big thing, it’s got to be everybody. This is a community thing, that’s why the theme has been Restarting Together,” Riley said. “It’s not just the school building opening up, the community has to restart this process together.”

Riley says if any student goes to school and feels like remote learning may be a better option for them, they can contact their school to switch immediately.

But if they decide to switch to virtual, they will remain virtual for the rest of the semester.

If your student does not have access to internet or technology at home, you can contact the school to receive a Chromebook and each school will serve as an internet hot spot.