Town of Kure Beach votes to explore paid parking options

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may soon have to pay to park at Kure Beach. Town council voted unanimously Monday night to send a Request for Proposal or RFP to five parking management companies.

A draft of the RFP states paid parking would be in effect each year from March 15 through September 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

It would affect 632 parking spaces and parking rates would be tiered based on beach proximity.

Town property owners would be able to purchase a parking pass for a nominal fee to avoid hourly parking costs.

Kure Beach is currently the only beach town in New Hanover County that does not charge for parking. The town discussed the idea back in January.

Related Article: Woolly mammoth fossils uncovered on North Carolina beach

We do not yet know when this could go into effect.

Click here to read the RFP draft.

Click here to listen to a recording of Monday night’s meeting.