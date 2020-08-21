Owners of Mayfaire Town Center plan to file for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — The owner and operator of multiple North Carolina shopping centers has announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1 with a restructuring deal already in place with most of its unsecured lenders.

News outlets report the announcement by CBL & Properties of the proposed bankruptcy plans comes the day after it reported an $81.4 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $35 million loss a year ago.

- Advertisement -

CBL also owns Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

CBL also owns and operates Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro. Most of its properties closed from mid-March to late May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.