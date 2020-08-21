Pender students, staff at different schools possibly exposed to COVID-19

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools says teachers, staff, and students at several Hampstead-area schools have been advised to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The district they were possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19 at an off-campus, recreational athletic event.

PCS says the county health department is continuing to investigate this potential exposure and will work with families as necessary to provide medical guidance.

If any families or staff members become aware that they may have been in contact with someone who have tested positive or are showing symptoms related to COVID-19, contact your child’s principal immediately.