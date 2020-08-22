Records on the rise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Americans are dropping the needle at the highest rate in decades. For the first time since 1986, vinyl records have outsold CDs, and are only second the streaming music.

But because of the pandemic, one local small business has had to find unconventional methods to keep going.

The Record Bar opened in late December, but due to Covid 19, had to shut its doors a few months later. Since then its held curbside sales, delivered records to customers’ doors, and had Facebook live auctions.

Though many small businesses are suffering right now, the Record Bar found a way to adapt their operations to the circumstances.

“So we, I don’t want to use the word survived,” says the store’s owner, Tony Stroud. “We just kind of powered through it.”

Next Saturday is National Record Store Day, a day when customers can visit their local vinyl shop for bargains and rare finds. This year, the Record Bar has 231 titles mass merchandisers don’t have access to.

With record sales only second to platforms like Spotify and ITunes, it’s obvious vinyl has made a comeback.

“Because I think they’re handheld memories,”says Stroud. “If you were in the store when a customer finds one of these things that they’re looking for…they’ll pick it up and they’ll look at it and they’ll gasp.”

The Record Bar opens at 8 am for National Record Store Day this Saturday. If you’re interested in helping a local business or reliving some memories, head to your local record store August 29th.