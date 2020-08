LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A car crashed into a creek Monday afternoon on Old Fayetteville Road. The wreck took place near the intersection with Highland Hills Drive.

Leland police say no one was injured in the accident, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the woman hit a dip in the road before crashing into the guard rail. She then plowed through the barrier and into the creek below.

The road was shut down in both directions for hours while cleanup took place.