Trump, US Agriculture Secretary visits Mills River

MILLS RIVER, NC (WTVD) — President Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina on Monday, making a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention before heading to tour a Farmers to Families Food Box site and voice support to the state’s farmers.

Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will be visiting a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, according to a White House official. Trump will speak about the Administration’s support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The President will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes, and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need.

Mills River is a town in Henderson County with an estimated population of about 7,000. This will be President Trump’s 11th visit to North Carolina.

The last time Trump was in North Carolina he visited FUJIFILM in Morrisville, where a COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured.

“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program,” Ivanka Trump said. “With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor 1st Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce.”

Trump accepted his nomination for president at the Republican National Convention, speaking to the crowd during a surprise visit. The RNC is being held in Charlotte, despite a much-heated debate stemming from COVID-19 safety requirements.