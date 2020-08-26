Carolina Beach PD continues standoff with barricaded man for 3rd day

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A standoff with police in Carolina Beach is now in its third day.

Police tell WWAY they’re making progress and just want to resolve the matter without anyone getting hurt.

Police were dispatched to the 700-block of Glenn Avenue late Sunday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers reportedly saw a man with a gun who then disappeared from view and refused to come out.

On Tuesday, Carolina Beach police would not confirm whether they made contact with the man or whether they’ve gone inside the home, but we’re told they’re making progress.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, about a dozen sheriff’s deputies and Carolina Police officers were on the scene early Wednesday morning.