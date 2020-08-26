Man charged with murder, accused of dumping body in Cape Fear River

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina man has been charged with first degree murder. He reportedly dumped a body into the Cape Fear River following a fight last week in Bladen County.

41-year-old Jim Goins, of Durham, was arrested on Tuesday.

The United States Marshal’s Service assisted with Goins’ arrest in Raleigh and Goins was returned to the Bladen County Detention Center where he is under no bond awaiting a first appearance.

The sheriff’s office says Goins is charged with killing Kenneth Ross Covell, also of Durham, during an altercation that happened early on August 18 in the East Arcadia area.

Bladen deputies say Goins dumped Covell’s body in the Cape Fear River. The body was recovered over the weekend.

Details of the cause of death are pending with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh.

“We appreciate the assistance of the public and all the agencies that helped us in solving this case,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Without their help, this case would have been difficult to solve”.