Trump supporters hold car parade throughout the Cape Fear

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)–The 2020 United States General Election is just over three months away. On Saturday, Cape Fear residents hit the streets to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Trump train car parade, as they made their way throughout Wilmington and down to Carolina Beach. Trump supporters were decked in apparel from head to toe with signs, stickers, hats, and flags all leading up to the 2020 election.

One local supporter says she feels this is just one way they can back the president and they’re confident headed into November.

“I think there’s a lot of support for Trump,”says Monica Price. “It’s wonderful to see people get together, but I think there’s a big silent majority that you just can’t even imagine. I think it’ll hopefully a landslide, Trump 2020.”

The New Hanover County GOP says they plan to have boat parade in support of President Trump on Labor Day. The event will start at the Wrightville Beach bridge at 11:00 a.m.