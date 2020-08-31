UNCW identifies another cluster of COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases in a residence hall, the third in three days.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

- Advertisement -

These latest five cases at UNCW are located in Sandpiper Hall. Those involved in this cluster are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

On Thursday clusters were identified in Pelican Hall and Graham-Hewlett Hall.