Starz’s ‘Hightown’ relocating production to Wilmington for season 2

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The local film industry will soon reckon with the dark realities of the opioid epidemic when Starz relocates production of its acclaimed new series “Hightown” to Wilmington this fall.

Starz confirmed Thursday the crime drama’s second season, which was ordered in June, will film in Wilmington but a start date has not been set.

Sources within the local industry said the production is already hiring local crew and could begin filming sometime this fall. It will be based at EUE/Screen Gems Studios.

“Hightown” follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts, who finds herself intertwined with a murder investigation as she wrestles with her own addictions to alcohol and drugs.

