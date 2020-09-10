Suspect killed, North Carolina deputy wounded in shooting

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been critically wounded and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been hospitalized following the encounter just before 3 a.m. Thursday near Hendersonville.

News outlets say deputies responded to a neighborhood on a car break-in report in which a caller said a homeowner and suspect had been shooting at each other.

Officials say the suspect started shooting at them, wounding a deputy before other officers returned fire and struck the suspect.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are investigating.

The deputy and the suspect haven’t been identified.