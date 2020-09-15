SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh police are looking for a missing 39-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon.

William Anderson Banks Jr., known as “Andy” to his friends, was last seen around Woodburn Road close to Cameron Village.

The 911 caller who originally reported him missing Saturday said he hadn’t heard from him in five or six hours and was “worried” because Banks was supposed to be selling a car.

Banks had recently posted an ad on Craigslist for a 2011 Range Rover Sport. One of his friends told ABC11 on Monday that he was supposed to show the car during the weekend to someone he met on the website.

The 911 caller said Banks was going to sell the car and then walk to his friend’s apartment complex nearby, but never showed up.

“I can see on his text messages that he last checked his phone at 1:42 p.m.,” the caller said. “He has not looked at his phone since then. His battery is on and it’s ringing and all that.”

Raleigh police originally said they were looking for the silver Range Rover in connection with the man’s disappearance but announced Monday afternoon that it had been found in Danville, Virginia. Banks was not in it and was still missing.

