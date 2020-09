‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been arrested on charges of felony production of child pornography.

In a federal complaint filed in Chicago, the U.S. Attorney’s office alleges that Harris solicited pornographic images over a period of more than a year.

- Advertisement -

The arrest of Harris, 21, comes days after twin Texas boys filed a lawsuit alleging that Harris sent them sexually explicit photographs of himself and cornered one of them in a bathroom and begged for oral sex.

Harris was a breakout star of the Netflix documentary series that followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.