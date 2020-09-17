NC State eclipses 1,000 coronavirus cases among students

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — More than 1,000 students at North Carolina State University have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes began last month.

NC State is now the second college in the state to surpass 1,000 student cases.

East Carolina University hit that mark earlier this month, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has seen more than 950 COVID-19 cases among students thus far.

All three campuses halted in-person undergraduate classes and urged students to leave their dorms and return home to their families due to a surge in cases shortly after the fall semester began on Aug. 10.