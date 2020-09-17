Several Brunswick County roads closed due to flooding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several roads are closed tonight in Brunswick County, because they are impassible due to flooding.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office posted a list of roads on Facebook that are impassible.

The post said Wall St. and Main St. in Shallotte, Club View Lane in Calabash and Wildwood Village and Ocean Hwy E. are impassible. The post also said Hwy 17/Union School Road is closed and Thomasboro Rd./ McMurray Rd is closed.

Another post said there is approximately 2 feet of water at the caution light on Longwood Rd. at the intersection of Longwood and Whiteville Rd. Another post also said Hwy 17 at BEMC is completely flooded.

Another post said the Sea Trail South Entrance at Old GeorgeTown Rd and Club House Rd are impassable. The Sheriff’s Office said Holden Beach Rd at the Moose Lodge just outside of Shallotte is also blocked.

Video from Carly Pyatte shows cars driving through water on Main Street in Shallotte around 8:30 Thursday night.

As a reminder, turn around don’t drown.