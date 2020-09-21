Biden, Trump to visit North Carolina this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will both be in North Carolina this week.
Biden is making a campaign stop in Charlotte on Wednesday. However, there’s no word yet on where Biden will be speaking.
Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met virtually with working parents in North Carolina last week.
North Carolina is a pivotal state to win during this year’s election. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to the state over the past few weeks.
Pres. Trump will visit Charlotte Thursday, officials said. It will be his 14th visit to the state.
A White House official said Trump will discuss his administration’s action and vision in delivering healthcare for Americans.
White House office officials said: “Since taking office, President Trump has worked to improve care for our seniors, signing an executive order to protect and improve the Medicare program that has helped make coverage more affordable and helped pave the way for access to the most innovative technologies.
President Trump has also taken aggressive action to bring transparency to real prices in healthcare, and deliver affordable insulin to those who need it, including seniors and low-income families. In addition, the Trump Administration has invested and introduced reforms in areas such as opioid addiction, kidney care, and Alzheimer’s disease.”