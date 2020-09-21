New Hanover school board to talk ‘Plan A’ for elementary schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County school board is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss allowing elementary schools to move to full-time in-person learning.
According to the agenda, the New Hanover County Public Health Department will provide an update on COVID-19, then the board will talk about reopening plans.
On Sept. 15, the board voted 6-1 to transition into Plan B learning to begin the second grading period on October 6.
Under the current guidelines for hybrid Plan B learning, students will be separated in three groups and will attend face-to-face instruction on an alternating three week schedule. Each group will spend one week in school buildings, and then two weeks remote.
Last Friday, Gov. Cooper announced that public school districts and charter schools can choose to implement Plan A, full time in-person learning, for elementary schools (grades K-5) starting Oct. 5.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. You can watch it live here.
We will have the latest tonight on WWAY.