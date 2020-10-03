Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexts to woman who is not his wife

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSOC) — The North Carolina democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham, exchanged sexual text messages with a woman who is not his wife, his campaign confirmed.
“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends and am deeply sorry,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”
The messages were first reported by the National File. The Cunningham campaign confirmed their authenticity late Friday night.