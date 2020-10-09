‘Wilmington for Trump 2020’ billboard ripped apart overnight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A highly visible Wilmington billboard for President Donald Trump was discovered torn apart early Friday.
The campaign sign reads, “Wilmington for Trump 2020.” The billboard is near Jervay Park and visible from 3rd Street across from the “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation.
The billboard has been a source of controversy for the city.
Earlier, it was put up without a sponsor as required. That has since been fixed, but now this.
Some are arguing that the damage is vandalism and a violation of free speech.
“Absolutely a disgusting display of lack of Americanism for lack of a better term,” New Hanover County GOP Chairman Will Knecht said. “It shouldn’t be that. I shouldn’t–if the city didn’t vote on it, it shouldn’t say we’re all for him because we are not all for him.”
We will have more tonight on WWAY News.