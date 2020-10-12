Court approves addendum to consent order involving Chemours

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, a Bladen County Superior Court judge approved the Addendum to the Consent Order requiring Chemours to take significant additional actions to reduce PFAS entering the Cape Fear River.

In a release, NCDEQ says the judge entered the Addendum in its entirety, which will mean expanded relief for downstream communities as the major pathways for PFAS pollution entering the Cape Fear River through residual groundwater contamination from the Fayetteville Works facility will be reduced by 99%.

Secretary Michael S. Regan offered the following comment:

“Today’s ruling means downstream communities will see continued improvements in water quality. These are necessary actions that protect everyone downstream who depends on the Cape Fear River. The addendum builds on the success of the Consent Order, requiring Chemours to deal with the residual contamination from their years of pollution. The Consent Order is one component of the broader effort to hold Chemours accountable. DEQ continues to support state and community leaders’ efforts on additional strategies to address the downstream impact of the contamination from Chemours.”

All terms of the Addendum go into effect on Monday.

DEQ says they will implement the Addendum with the full weight of the court’s contempt power behind the agency’s work to hold Chemours accountable.

The Addendum to the Consent Order between DEQ, Cape Fear River Watch and Chemours, and related documents are available here.

Also on Monday, a Bladen County Superior Court judge denied Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s motion to intervene in the State’s complaint against Chemours.

CFPUA had sought equal standing with the State and Cape Fear River Watch in negotiations about measures Chemours must take to address the company’s PFAS releases, including contamination in the Cape Fear River, the main source of drinking water CFPUA provides to its customers.

CFPUA released the statement in regards to the judge’s decision:

“CFPUA respects the court’s decision and will consult with its legal counsel to discuss next steps. We continue to believe that all North Carolinians affected by contamination from Chemours’ industrial site are entitled to equivalent relief.

Monday’s action does not affect CFPUA’s ongoing lawsuit in federal court seeking damages from Chemours and DuPont, including the costs to build and operate additional filters at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant that will effectively treat PFAS in raw water from the river.”