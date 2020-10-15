Golf remains a constant for high school athletes through pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The sports world has been hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, but golf is one sport that stayed strong through it all. It’s brought a sense of normalcy to high school golfers all across the Cape Fear.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic gyms were shut down and fields locked up their gates. Luckily for golfers in the Cape Fear courses kept those tee times open and available. It gave student-athletes a chance to not only compete in the game they love, but reunite with their teammates.

“I mean we’re getting back to kind of a more normal sense of where we are and things like that,”says Cape Fear Academy sophomore Elle Burnette. “So, I mean just getting back out here it’s just been great. We have been getting out and playing almost every day. As well as just being able to see each other and getting back to that normal.”

For some of these kids, this is their last chance to compete in athletics while in high school. They’re grateful the game of golf has allowed them the opportunity during their senior years.

“A lot of my friends play a lot of different sports and hearing them not being able to play because of the impact by covid is huge,”says Cape Fear Academy senior Allison Raible. “Especially for me because it’s my senior year and I don’t want my sports ruined. So, I’m very grateful for the game of golf.”

Practice is key in every sport and having courses open has made this Cape Fear Academy team just that much better this season. Their success in 2020 has put them in situation to still have a chance to make the state tournament headed into the final week.

“Golf is game you have to play, you have to play consistently to get better at it,”says Duane Burnette the Cape Fear Academy Girls Golf Coach. “Fortunately we’ve had that this year. Their excitement for this season has grown and grown all season. Now, we’re two tenths of a stroke out of getting to states. So, hopefully today we have a great match. “