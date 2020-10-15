Long lines form in-person early voting begins in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Long lines have formed at polling places across North Carolina as the battleground state kicked off early voting.

Early voting locations opened Thursday morning in all 100 counties.

The in-person early voting option continues until Oct. 31 and allows someone to vote at any voting center in their county of residence.

More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. That percentage likely will be less because 500,000 people already have cast ballots by mail.

Find your early voting polling place here.

President Donald Trump planned to hold a rally Thursday afternoon in Greenville, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris had to cancel her appearances in Charlotte and Asheville after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.