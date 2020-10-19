Bitty and Beau’s Coffee to open location in Washington DC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop is heading to the nation’s capital.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Washington DC, making it their first franchise and 7th location.

- Advertisement -

The Wrights have shared their message at the US Senate and the White House, but say they need a permanent presence there.

The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first store opened in Wilmington in 2016.

Bitty and Beau’s is currently located in four states including North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and South Carolina.