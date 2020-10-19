Former SC college police officer charged with sexual battery against minors

WINTHROP, SC (WSOC) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division authorities arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department on Oct. 16 on a charge of committing sexual battery against minors.
Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age in the first degree and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
Price was hired in November 2004 at the Winthrop University Police Department, officials with the college said in an email.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2011 and resigned in February 2014.
He was rehired in December 2018 and was employed as a sergeant until he was terminated on Oct. 16.