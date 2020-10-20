Police: Wilmington activists charged for damaging Trump billboard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four area activists have been charged in connection to damaging a President Donald Trump campaign billboard in Wilmington, police say.
The campaign sign reads, “Wilmington for Trump 2020” and is located near Jervay Park and visible from 3rd Street across from the “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation.
It was discovered ripped apart on October 9.
Timothy Joyner, Nicole Nelson, also known as Lily Nicole, Joshua Zieseniss, and James Earl Frazier were all charged. They are a part of the Lowercase Leaders.
Nelson is charged with:
1 counts of injury to real property (M)
1 county of injury to personal property (M)
Joyer is charged with:
2 counts of injury to personal property (M)
1 counts of injury to real property (M)
1 count of 2nd degree trespassing (M)
Zieseniss is charged with:
2 counts of injury to real property (M)
1 county of injury to personal property (M)
1 count of 2nd degree trespassing (M)
Frazier is charged with:
2 counts of injury to personal property (M)
1 counts of injury to real property (M)
1 count of 2nd degree trespassing (M
Police say all four turned themselves in to authorities and bonded out.