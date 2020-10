COLLEGE PARK (WWAY) — Chick-fil-A sauces will soon be sold grocery stores.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday its signature condiments will hit some retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Winn-Dixie and Publix starting mid-November.

The company is set to sell the bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide.

