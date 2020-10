WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman beat the odds and struck big on a lottery game.

Sandra Bland won Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot of $368,234.

Bland’s lucky ticket was purchased at Campus Mart on South College Road in Wilmington. It beat odds of 1 in 962,598. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Bland took home $260,526 after claiming her prize on Monday.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $166,000.