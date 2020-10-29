Trump’s Fayetteville rally postponed due to strong winds

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A “Make America Great Again” rally scheduled for Thursday in North Carolina has been rescheduled to Monday, officials say.
President Donald Trump’s campaign says the outdoor Fayetteville rally has been postponed due to a wind advisory and other weather conditions.
Thursday’s rally was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Regional Airport.
For the first time since June, he will be joined on the campaign trail by his wife. Melania Trump was previously scheduled to be with her husband at a rally last week, but she backed out due to a cough that lingered with her weeks after her COVID-19 diagnosis.