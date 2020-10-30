Wilmington-shot ‘Halloween Kills’ scares up first trailer

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — “Next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone, he kills.”

Michael Myers sharpening up for his next rampage in the first trailer for “Halloween Kills,” which shot in Wilmington in 2019.

In the teaser, released just days before the horror franchise’s holiday namesake, star Jamie Lee Curtis can be heard screaming the serial killer’s name as he wrecks havoc yet again on Haddonfield, Ill., which was recreated in Wilmington.

In addition to Curtis, the trailer for the new sequel offers a first look at returning stars Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens, who appeared in 1978’s original “Halloween.” It also features Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, who star as Curtis’ on-screen daughter and granddaughter, respectively.

The new film seemingly picks up in the immediate aftermath of “Halloween,” the 2018 follow-up to the original film that ignored any and all previous sequels. It ended with Curtis’ Laurie Strode thinking she trapped and killed Myers after he escaped prison.

