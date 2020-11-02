Austrian official: Several injured, possibly dead in attack

VIENNA (AP) — The Austria Press Agency says that the country’s top security official says several people have been injured in an attack in the capital Vienna and there may be fatalities.

APA quoted Karl Nehammer as saying authorities believe there were several attackers involved in the incident and that it is still ongoing. It earlier cited Nehammer’s office saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.

Vienna police urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport in the city.

Police said trams and buses weren’t stopping in the and urged social media users not to post videos of the ongoing police operation, so as not to endanger officers.