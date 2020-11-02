Police: Fight over car crash leads to deadly shooting on Halloween night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have released more details about what led to a fatal shooting in Wilmington on Halloween night.

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave.

Police say the shooting followed a car crash that led to a verbal altercation between Jaquan Cortez Jackson and a group of people. Police say Jackson fired the gun during this dispute.

“At this time, we do not believe the parties knew each other prior to this incident,” WPD wrote in a release.

WPD officers were in the area on a noise call when they heard gunfire. When they arrived, they reportedly saw a vehicle speeding away. While one officer began performing life-saving measures on the victim, police say another pursued Jackson who was quickly stopped and detained.

The victim, 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron, had too severe of injuries for the officers’ effort to save her life, police say. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Officers’ proximity to the shooting, as well as witness testimony, led to an expedient arrest in this case,” WPD wrote.

This is the 17th homicide of 2020. Out of those 17, 14 have been solved and three remain unsolved.

Jackson appeared in court for the first time on Monday.