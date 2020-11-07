Christian McCaffrey expected to be activated from injured reserve this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be activated from injured reserve this weekend.
Last week, McCaffrey was designated to return from the reserve/injured list after missing multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.
According to Panthers.com, head coach Matt Rhule anticipates the Panthers activating McCaffrey to the 53-man roster this weekend.
McCaffrey appears on track to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his snap count is to be determined.