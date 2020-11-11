Wilmington man missing after boat found overturned near Beaufort Inlet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is among two who are missing after a boat was found overturned near Beaufort Inlet on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue their search for George Hamilton Andrews from Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV from Wilmington.

The USCG said the men were last seen departing from Atlantic Beach Sunday for a fishing trip aboard the 35-foot recreational boat Strike Zone.

The Coast Guard has searched over 3200 square miles from Ocracoke Inlet to Bogue Inlet and the surrounding areas using a 47-foot Motor Life Boat, an 87-foot cutter, an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Morehead City, Beaufort, and Atlantic Beach Fire Departments assisted the search with their boats, while the National Park Service rangers and other local agencies searched the shoreline.

If you know anything, reach out to Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.