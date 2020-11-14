Azalea Festival held a BBQ fundraising event on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2020 Azalea Festival was cancelled back in April due to the pandemic. But that isn’t stopping them from still hosting fundraising events in the community.

Chef Matthew Register of Southern Smoke BBQ partnered up with the Azalea Festival Saturday for a “Game Day — Golf Day” support fundraiser — bringing finger-licking grub to those watching the rescheduled Masters Tournament or “ESPN Gameday” this weekend.

Chef Register drove his food truck down from Garland to Wilmington to distribute over 350 preordered meals to those who purchased one.

Turnout for the meals was steady throughout the afternoon, and other similar events are planned in the coming months according to executive director Alison English.

“The Azalea Festival, of course, normally is in April,” English said. “But we do have events year round. Our chef showcase usually happens in January. We have some scholarship pageants in March. We’re just tryin to continue that year round presence, which is what brought us to this event.”

Organizers say despite COVID cancelling this year’s festival, they’re confident they have a plan in place to help next year’s event go on in April as planned.