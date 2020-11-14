Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time.

The move would shatter one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

U.S. officials and political insiders regard Michele Flournoy as a top choice for the job.

She is a politically moderate Pentagon veteran and is seen as a steady hand who favors strong military cooperation abroad.

Her front-runner status was confirmed by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.