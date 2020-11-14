Interim Penderlea principal approved as full-time

BURGAW, N.C. (WWAY) — Pender County Schools has approved the permanent hiring of interim principal Fallon Fuller by Penderlea School.

Fuller began serving as principal on a temporary basis on Oct. 1.

The 2019-20 district assistant principal of the year, Fuller has worked in Pender County as an assistant principal at Pender and Topsail high schools since 2016. The Pembroke native started her career by teaching math and physical education in Robeson County.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the students, teachers and staff here at Penderlea School over the past month or so. They’ve been so welcoming and I can’t wait to build on those relationships moving forward,” Fuller said.

Fuller cited the deep history of Penderlea and the community’s support as a big reason why she hoped to be named as the new principal for the school. She’s focused on continuing to build on the school’s strong academic track record and fostering a collaborative environment for teachers and students to grow.

“At every stop in Pender County, Fallon has had such a positive impact on the school and the students,” Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said. “We’re excited that the opportunity presented itself for her to lead a school campus and looking forward to seeing continued growth at Penderlea.”