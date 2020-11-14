JROTC student creates service project to spread holiday cheer to military personnel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The entire week of Veterans Day, WWAY has been showcasing how the community is honoring those who serve and protect the people of the Cape Fear.

One local high schooler has a service project designed to spread holiday cheer to military personnel, far and wide.

Andy Psioda has started collecting items to use as stocking stuffers, and he’s accepting donations all month. He recently spoke with Good Morning Carolina Anchor Donna Gregory about his project, what he needs, and how the community can help him.

“I’m gathering donations for soldiers overseas,” Andy says, “so that they shall have decent goods and have a nice Christmas.”

But it’s not just deployed troops who will receive Andy’s holiday stockings; he plans to distribute them to local veterans in V-A hospitals, and front line health care workers as well.

“I’m doing with the help of the organization, ‘Soldiers’ Angels,‘” Andy explains. “I wish they’d have some niceness in their daily lives.”

Items requested include puzzle books, beanies, gloves, peanuts, beef jerky, assorted candies and board games.

Andy is a JROTC student, and serves as the student ambassador for the Purple Up team to help his school become a Purple Star School. He hopes to attend The U.S. Military Academy at West Point upon graduation.

The deadline for donations is November 30.