Off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Durham County is being treated at a hospital after several shots were fired into his car.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement says the deputy on Saturday was transported to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life.

The department did not immediately release the name of the deputy. Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., when the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact authorities.