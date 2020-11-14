Walmart shooting update: 3 arrested, 1 on the loose

MONKEY JUNCTION, N.C. (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Walmart parking lot.

Thomas Dean Duran, 18, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

- Advertisement -

Laron Carter, 22, is also wanted for first degree murder and is believed to be in the Fayetteville area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that Tatum Krysteene Herrick, 18, and Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19 have also been arrested in connection with the murder and charged with accessory after the fact.

If anyone has any information about where Laron Carter is located please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/