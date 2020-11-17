Police: DNA links man to 1992 rape, attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and rape nearly 30 years after police say the crimes were committed.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that two other suspects are still at large.

Fayetteville police said they’ve arrested Roy Junior Proctor after its cold case unit linked him to the crime using DNA.

Police said they matched a sample taken from him in September to the DNA from the victim’s 1992 rape kit.

Proctor is in Cumberland County Detention Center with bail set at $1 million.

It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.