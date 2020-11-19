Driver in fatal boat crash now faces homicide charge

NEWBERRY, SC (AP) — Criminal charges against a South Carolina man have been raised to homicide in a fatal August boat collision.

Dylan Yancey Steele of Lexington is now charged with homicide and reckless homicide in the Aug. 1 deaths of two men on the Broad River.

The 26-year-old Steele was originally charged with two counts of felony boating under the influence causing death or injury and operating a vessel with no running lights after sundown.

Newberry County officials have said three boats were traveling together on the Broad River after sundown, and as they began returning to land, the boat driven by Steele collided with another.

Killed were 27-year-old Jamie Lindler of Chapin and 28-year-old Andrew Bunnell of Irmo.

Steele is free on bail.