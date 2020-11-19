Man sues SC city over ex-officer charged in sexual assault

TRAVELERS REST, SC (AP) — A man is suing a South Carolina city over a former police officer that the plaintiff says told him to “strip or be tased” before sexually assaulting him.

The Greenville News reports the lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses the city and police department of negligence and failure to supervise the officer.

- Advertisement -

Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford says the lawsuit had not been served to the city by Tuesday afternoon.

The former officer, Shawn Jenkins, was fired from the police department last year.

A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to him being charged with second-degree sexual misconduct.