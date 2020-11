CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) — Gordon Hayward is heading to a new home. The ex-Celtic has been a player that Charlotte has wanted for years.

On Saturday, the agency that represents the veteran forward said the Hornets finally landed him.

Hayward’s agreement with the Hornets is reportedly a four-year, $120 million deal.

Hayward became a free agent Thursday after declining his $34.2 million player option with the Boston Celtics for next season.