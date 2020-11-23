Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces new North Carolina location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop is heading to the Queen City.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Charlotte, making it their second franchise and 8th location.



Their first franchise location is in Washington DC.

The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first store opened in Wilmington in 2016.

Bitty and Beau’s is currently located in North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, and DC.