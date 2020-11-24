ACC men’s basketball tournament coming back to Greensboro in 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — The 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro from March 9 until March 13, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

The tournament was scheduled to be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which will now play host to the 2024 event.

The decision to relocate the March 2021 event was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”